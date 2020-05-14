BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education meet on Tuesday evening and approved agenda items.

The board approved the minutes from the April 28 meeting.

For consent of approval, the board approved three consecutive weeks (weeks 2, 3, and 4), of school organized, out of season practices, beginning July 6, 2020 thru July 25, 2020. Please note this will depend on the Governor’s decision to allow school practices during the Corona-19 Pandemic.

For professional personnel matters, the board granted Family Medical Leave for Erin Tolliver, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; approved the employment of Steve Durbin, .5 HVAC Teacher (pending permit agreement), Mason County Career Center, effective 2020/21 school year; approved the employment of John Polcyn, Alternative Route to Certification (pending permit agreement), LD/BD/MI, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the employment of Jacqueline Connolly, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, 8:00AM-3:00PM, effective May 14, 2020; the employment of Gary Foley, Custodian, Mason County Career Center/Mason County School for Success, Job #701-980-C/505-202-C, pay grade C, 220 days, state position code 683, 2:00-10:00 PM, effective May 14, 2020.

For finance matters, the board approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and the Supreme Court of Appeals of WV, and the Fifth Judicial Circuit, to provide employment of a school-based probation officer for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 school years. WV Department of Education Truancy Diversion Grant will pay 50 percent of salary.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $158,528.51.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting will be May 26 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-18.jpg