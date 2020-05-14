For The Record: Marriage licenses, deeds filed

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in April in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley: Jason R. Gilley, 37 of Point Pleasant, to Kristen N. Parsons, 25 of Point Pleasant. Douglas L. Followell, 45 of Point Pleasant, to Violet E. Gentry, 40 of Poiont Pleasant. Aaron C. Cibel, 47 of Gallipolis, Ohio, to Sandra L. Likens, 49 of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in April in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley: Ronald W. Durst Jr. and Joan M. Durst to Shelby and Wyatt Wamsley, City of Point Pleasant. Darrell D. Holland, by atty in fact, Alan Holland and Patricia A. Holland to Edward A. and Eva M. Young, Cooper District. Maria G. Dilman, GDN/CONS Michael L. Latanzio to Richard J. Wright, City of Point Pleasant. Thomas H. and Lora G. Blain to Randy W. Tolliver, Hannan District. Clifford Roberson to Kelco LLC, City of Point Pleasant. Thaddeus G. and Triston N. Thompson to Bryan Barnette, City of Point Pleasant.

Henry Vanmeter, Sylvia Johnson, George Johnson Jr, Jacqueline Ohlinger, Richard Ohlinger, Ilene Mossman, and Robert Mossman Jr. to Austin Cole, Town of Mason. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to John W. Burton III and Amanda J. Burton, Robinson District. Goldie L. Herdman to Okey Livingston, Cologne District. Russell R. Elias, Dwight D. Linkous, and May Linkous, by atty in face Russell R. Elias to Alan L. Linkous, Town of New Haven. O’Dean Y. Legg and Vera Y Smith to Carroll E. and Nannie L. Bates, City of Point Pleasant.

Dwaine L. and Tamara R. Mayes to Jessica L. Kearns, City of Point Pleasant. Dorothy J. Roush and Charles Raymond Roush GDN/CONS to Rex Gilfilen, Town of New Haven. Shirley A. and Leonard D. Sergent to Darrell L. and Teri A. Pearson, Clendenin District. Jamie K. McGee to Jamie K. and Kyle M. McGee, Clendenin District. Traci J. Chesley to Lee E. Hall, Hannan District. Robert T. Alexander II to Wayne M. and Virginia L. Shahan, Clendenin District. RFEC II Investments LLC to JPI LLC., Hannan District.

Alan L. Linkous to Alan L. and Patricia Linkous, Town of New Haven. Harry C. and Pamela S. Simpkins to Geraldine L. and Michael C. Simpkins, Robinson District. Johnie C. and Carla S. Donahue to Orrin and Victoria L. Chason, Cooper District. James E. Fetty to John M. and Corrie L. Fetty, City of Point Pleasant. Virginia S. Harmon to Robert C. Spencer, Robinson District. Stephanie N. Woodall to Cinthia L. Arbogast, Robinson District.

Jospeh W. Rayburn, living trust Cheryl and Helen Rayburn, atl succ. co-trs. to Zakary J. Davis, Robinson District. Paul Randolph Properties LLC to Bellalane Homes, LLC, City of Point Pleasant. Sarah G. Coyan and Brett A. Elliott to Sheila A. Sanford, Town of New Haven. Farmers Bank and Savings Company to Deborah Wamsley, Town of Hartford. Craig Lightle to Stacie Scarberry, Town of New Haven.

