BOE discusses reopening schools, summer meals

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday evening, which was streamed online, to discuss upcoming school functions.

All board members — President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe — were present at the meeting, along with Supt. Jack Cullen.

During the meeting, Supt. Cullen gave his report to the board. Cullen said the state board of education is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss nine focus points for reopening the school buildings next year. Cullen said the decision to reopen buildings next year is mostly a state-wide decision. The governor will make the call and the state board will also have many influences on this, according to Cullen.

Cullen said the pre-k and kindergarten registration forms are online for parents to register their children for the 2020-21 school year. Beginning next week, there will be a phone number to contact for those parents who do not have internet or means of completing the form online.

The last day of school for students is June 5. Meal distribution will continue as it is through June 3. Cullen said beginning on June 8, the summer feeding program will begin. Mason County Schools will be posting jobs for bus drivers and aids. The meals boxes will be very similar to the boxes that are being passed out now. Parents will still need to fill out the request forms to receive meal boxes for any child age 18 and under. The meals will not be delivered as they are now, during the school year. The schools are looking to distribute meals from six locations throughout the county. These locations are likely going to be New Haven, Wahama, Leon, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, the Central Office and Ashton, according to Cullen. Beverly Glaze, nutrition director, said that the school will have to bid the food boxes and they will do a virtual opening of the bids on May 28.

Cullen said that all students in Mason County will be eligible for additional SNAP benefits through relief packages. Parents need to make sure the addresses are correct with the school, because this is how the benefits will be sent.

The school board entered into executive session to discuss “property matters.”

Read more about the school board meeting in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

The next Mason County School Board meeting is scheduled for May 26 at 6 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-16.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.