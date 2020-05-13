Candidate listing for the June 9 Primary

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia Primary Election will take place on June 9 through in-person voting, but all voters have the option to cast their vote via absentee ballot.

The applications for an absentee ballot need to be in the clerk’s office by June 3. The ballot needs to be postmarked by June 9 and make sure it is dated with the election date. In-person early voting will be May 27 through June 6.

Precincts will be open for in-person voting on June 9.

This updated candidate list is provided by the offices of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The following candidates were filed at the county clerk’s office as of Monday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.:

Assessor: Ron Hickman-D; Sally Smith-D; Aimee Duncan-R.

Magistrate: Paul E. Watterson-Div.1; Steve Tarbett-Div. 1; Melanie Sang-Div.2

Commissioner: Rick Handley-D; Thomas Mayes-R.

Sheriff: Jason Jeffers-D; Marc Kearns-D; Curtis McConihay-R; Corey Miller-R; Ronald Spencer-D; William Keefer-R; Jeffery B. Pelfrey-D

Board of Education: Meagan Bonecutter-Dist.3; Cassidy Duffer-Dist. 4; Rhonda Tennant-Dist.1.

Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins-R; Tanya Handley-D.

Conservation District Supervisor: Jeremy Grant.

There were no candidates who filed for County Surveyor.

The two Board of Education members who are elected during the primary election will take office on July 1, 2020. The Conservation District Supervisor will take office on July 1, 2020. Magistrate candidates will be elected during the primary, but will not take office until January 1, 2021.

All other offices will select a candidate per political party and move on to the general election on Nov. 3.

The following list, provided by the Secretary of State’s office, contains the state and national candidates:

President: Donald Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R-San Diego, Calif.; Bob Ely, R-Lake Forest, Ill.; Matthew J. Matern, R-Los Angeles, Calif.; Joe Walsh, R-Mundelein, Ill.; Bill Weld, R-Canton, Mass.; Michael Bennet, D-Denver, Colo.; Joseph Biden, D-Wilmington, Del; Michael Bloomberg, D-New York; Pete Buttigieg, D-South Bend, Ind; John Delaney, D-Potomac, Md.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Kailua, Hawaii; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minneapolis, Minn.; Deval Patrick, D-Richmond, Va.; David Rice, D-Parkersburg, W.Va.; Bernie Sanders, D-Burlington, Vt; Tom Steyer, D-San Francisco, Calif; Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, Mass.; Andrew Yang, D-New York, N.Y.

U.S House of Representatives: Carol Miller, R-Huntington; Russell Siegel, R-Lewisburg; Paul Davis, D-Huntington; Jeff Lewis, D-Milton; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington; Lacy Watson, D-Bluefield.

U.S. Senate: Larry Butcher, R-Washington; Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; Allen Whitt, R-Kenna; Richard Ojeda II, D-Holden; Richie Robb, D-South Charleston; Paula Swearengin, D-Sophia.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Shelby Fitzhugh, R-Martinsburg; Michael Folk, R-Martinsburg; Brooke Lunsford, R-Salt Rock; Charles Sheedy, Sr., R-Cameron; Doug Six, R-Burton; Woody Thrasher, R-Bridgeport; Douglas Hughes, D-Logan; Jody Murphy, D-Parkersburg; Ben Salango, D-Charleston; Stephen Smith, D-Charleston; Ron Stollings, D-Danville.

Secretary of State: Mac Warner, R-Charleston; Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans; John McCuskey, R-Charleston.

State Treasurer: John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes; Riley Moore, R-Harpers Ferry.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; WM J.R. Keplinger, D-Moorefield; Dave Miller, D-Tunnelton; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview; Roy Ramey, R-Lesage.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Petsonk, D-Edmond; Isaac Sponaugle, D-Franklin.

Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals: Tim Armstead, Div. 1; David Hummel, Jr., Div1; Richard Neely, Div. 1; Jim Douglas, Div. 2; Kristina Raynes, Div. 2; Joanna Tabit, Div. 2; William Wooton, Div. 2; Lora Dyer, Div. 3-unexpired term; John Hutchison, Div. 3-Unexpired term; Bill Schwartz, Div. 3-unexpired term.

State Senate, District Four: Amy Grady, R-Leon; Mitch Carmichael, R-Ripley; Jim Butler, R-Gallipolis Ferry; Bruce Ashworth, D-Ripley.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; David Caldwell, D-Buffalo; Scott Cadle, R-Letart; Robert Marchal, R-Letart; Joshua Higginbotham, R-Poca; James Kennedy, R-Ravenswood; Jonathan Pinson, R-Point Pleasant.

House of Delegates 14th District: Levi Billiter, D-Point Pleasant; Chris Yeager, D-Southside; Brian Scott, R-Milton; Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant.

Residents of the City of Point Pleasant will vote on the following candidates in the upcoming municipal election:

Republicans: Council members at-large: Robert McMillan and Jay Parrack; City Council: First Ward: Corrie Fetty. Second Ward: Paul Knisley. Third Ward: Teshia Porter. Fourth Ward: Incumbent Leigh Ann Shepard. Fifth Ward: Nathan Wedge. Sixth Ward: Incumbent Judy Holland. Seventh Ward: Diana Hall. Eighth Ward: Monica Sayre; Mayor: Incumbent Brian Billings; City Clerk: Incumbent Amber Tatterson.

Democrats: Council members at-large: Gabe Roush and Brad Deal; City Council: First Ward: no nominee. Second Ward: Marcia Finley. Third Ward: Cody Greathouse. Fourth ward: no nominee. Fifth Ward: no nominee. Sixth Ward: no nominee. Seventh Ward: David Morgan. Eighth Ward: no nominee; Mayor: Jerrie Howard; City Clerk: no nominee.

Those elected on June 9 will begin four-year terms on July 1 for the City of Point Pleasant.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

