Guidelines given for drive-in theaters

CHARLESTON — As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state, drive-in movie theaters are allowed to open during week three, which began on Monday.

In preparing a drive-in movie theater to resume operations, an owner/operator should consider adopting rules and regulations to protect their employees and customers. Movie theaters that have not historically operated as drive-in theaters may operate as drive-in theaters to the extent they are able to, and desire to, do so. Owners/operators should consider the guidance issued for small businesses* and for outdoor dining** to the extent applicable for a particular drive-in movie theater’s operations, as well as the following guidelines to help protect their employees, customers, and the citizens of the State of West Virginia:

Distance: Update plans to maintain at least six (6) feet of separation between vehicles and require customers to remain in their vehicles unless visiting a restroom or obtaining food and/or beverage (if delivery of food and/or beverage is not feasible). Clear paths must be designated to allow customers to enter and exit the restroom and to obtain food and/or beverage without breaking social-distancing requirements.

Ticketing: Customers should be encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, by methods other than cash if possible.

Limited Food and/or Beverage Service: Do not allow customers to congregate outside of their vehicles when obtaining food and/or beverages. To the greatest extent practicable, food and/or beverages should be delivered to a customer’s vehicle. Where delivery is not feasible, design a process to ensure customer separation while picking up their orders to be taken back to their vehicle for consumption. Such process can include ground markings, distancing, or waiting in cars.

Theater Operation and Limited Food and/or Beverage Service Only: Limit activity to outdoor theater operations or deliver or pickup of food and/or beverages to be taken back to one’s vehicle for consumption.

Monitor Employees: Screen and continue to monitor all employees reporting to work daily for COVID-19 symptoms with the following questions, and report any positive cases to the local health department, instructing such employee not to return to work but to seek medical help: Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19? Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat? Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours? Have you had new loss of taste or smell? Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Training: Train all employees on the importance and expectation of increased frequency of hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol, and provide clear instruction to avoid touching hands to face.

Cleaning and Sanitization: Implement heightened cleaning and disinfection practices, according to CDC guidelines, with regular sanitization of common surfaces at least every two hours.

Restroom Cleaning: Clean and sanitize restrooms regularly, check restrooms based on the frequency of use, and ensure adequate supply of soap and paper towels at all times.

PPE: Require employees to wear PPE as and when appropriate, with special considerations for those employees that come into contact with the general public.

At-Risk Individuals: Consider special accommodations for employees that are members of a vulnerable population, like senior citizens or immuno-compromised people.

Touch Points: Point of sale equipment should be frequently cleaned and sanitized, as should all common surfaces. Encourage customers to make non-cash payments.

Signage: Post extensive signage on health policies, including the following documents in the workplace to help educate all on COVID-19 best practices:o CDC: Stop the Spread of Germs Have you had new loss of taste or smell?o CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

Information about Gov. Justice’s plan, “The Comeback,” can be found at: https://governor.wv.gov/Pages/The-Comeback.aspx