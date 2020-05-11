Point to host ‘Senior Parade’

POINT PLEASANT — The 2020 Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) graduating seniors will be celebrated in a parade on Saturday, May 30 through the city.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings announced the city, along with the PPHS school administration, graduation coordinators and city officials will host the parade at 7:30 p.m. — the date that PPHS seniors were supposed to graduate.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the parade line-up will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the old PPHS parking lot, beside Tudor’s Biscuit World. The parade will leave the parking lot and travel north to Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High where each of the seniors will be standing. The seniors will a designated area to state to adhere to social distancing.

The parade participants will travel through the parking lot at the school and exit at the upper end.

Those wishing to participate in the parade should call tourism director Denny Bellamy at 304-675-6788 or the Point Pleasant City Building at 304-675-2360. The parade committee wants to have a count of participants, but said it is not necessary to pre-register.

Billings said the Mason County Health Department wants to remind all participants that they must remain in their vehicles.

Billings said that PPHS seniors who need more information should contact their graduation coordinators or the high school.

Billings said that he and Tatterson appreciate the support from Supt. Jack Cullen, graduation coordinators Lesley Dvosis and Stephanie Dickens, Principal Bill Cottrill, Board President Jared Billigns, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, parade director Denny Bellamy, Chief of Police Joe Veith, Street Commissioner Randy Hall and the Mason County Health Department Director Jennifer Thomas.

Billings said that if the senior parade would have to be canceled, the make-up date is Wednesday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m., a few days prior to the rescheduled graduation.

As previously reported by the Register, during a recent Mason County Board of Education meeting, Cullen said all three high schools — with responses from staff, parents and students — wish to have traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies. As of now, graduations will be held as follows, Point Pleasant High School on June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Hannan High School on June 27 at 11 a.m., Wahama High School on June 27 at 7 p.m.

Pictured is a scene from last year’s graduation commencement ceremony at Point Pleasant High School. Though this year’s commencement is delayed, one is planned, along with a parade. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.12-Grad.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s graduation commencement ceremony at Point Pleasant High School. Though this year’s commencement is delayed, one is planned, along with a parade. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

