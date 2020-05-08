For the record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made April 10 – May 5: Guy R. Wamsley, 49, Henderson, capias, arrested by Cpl. Lee. Alex N. Neville, 29, Point Pleasant, probation violation, arrested by Deputy Turner. Leandra K. Epler, 21, Point Pleasant, violation of protective order, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Joseph D. Fisher, 30, Gallipolis Ferry, breaking and entering, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Richard D. Knopp, 37, Point Pleasant, breaking and entering, destruction of property, petit larceny, arrested by Cpl. Lee. Wesley T. Plumley, 28, Glenwood, breaking and entering, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Christopher P. Rayburn, 50, Letart, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Turner. Andrew W. Diehl, 30, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, prohibited person in possession of firearm, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Travis S. Arnold, 43, Point Pleasant, driving while revoked DUI, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell.

Charles L. Neal, 58, Point Pleasant, domestic assault, domestic battery, brandishing, prevent emergency communication, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Corey A. Berry, 22, Hurricane, strangulation, arrested by Cpl. J. Lee. Nathaniel M. Smith, 24, Hartford, capias, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Turner. Phillip Allen, 61, Southside, domestic battery, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Chad W. McCallister, 38, Apple Grove, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy Butler. Jerri R. Smith, 39, Henderson, violation of protective order, arrested by Deputy Turner. Mitchell W. Waugh, 40, Crown City, Ohio, obstructing an officer, battery on an officer, fleeing, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Colin R. McDermitt, 24, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy Butler.