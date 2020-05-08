Commissioners plan reopening

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss county offices opening moving forward.

The commissioners are currently planning to open the courthouse to the public on May 18. Commissioners, along with Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and EMS, are working on creating a plan to keep the public and employees safe while opening the courthouse and other county offices.

The barriers are being put up in offices to eliminate contact of respiratory droplets when the public is allowed back in offices.

Commissioners and Zimmerman are meeting with court officials on Monday to determine how hearings will operate in the courtroom. The group will also decide on how many people will be allowed in offices when the courthouse opens.

Commissioners discussed measures that they would take to allow people inside buildings — including wearing masks and checking temperatures.

The commissioners approved hiring a new deputy Austen Toler.

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said her office has sent close to 4,000 absentee ballots out and receive around 150-200 applications per day.

The commissioners approved hiring Debbie Wilt for the OES. They also approved William Zuspan as the Public Service District Board appointment.

Commission President Rick Handley reminded everyone that it is National Nurses Week and Teachers Appreciation Week. Handley thanked all nurses and teachers for what they do for the community on behalf of the commission.

The next Mason County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for May 21 at 4 p.m.

