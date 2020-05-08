‘Virtual’ National Day of Prayer

MASON COUNTY — National Day of Prayer in Mason County was held virtually on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The theme for this year was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.” The videos began by Aireonna Canterbury, a fifth grade student at Beale Elementary, singing the National Anthem. Dawson and Hali Bonecutter, aged 7 and 4, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The welcome message was given by Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

“The National Day of Prayer calls on all people of different faiths throughout the United States to pray for our nation and its leaders,” Billings said. Billings said these are “trying times” that the country and world are going through right now, but he is clinging to the cross.

“I’m clinging to that cross today, because I know it will see you and I though these difficult times that we’re facing,” Billings said. “That cross won’t let you down. Believe me, that cross will lift you up.”

Prayer representatives were area pastors and leaders in local churches.

Rev. Mark Mayes prayed for businesses. Mayes said that the business community is in desperate need of prayer right now.

“There’s hope for the business community, but the road will be long,” Mayes said. “Reliance on God is imperative.”

Rev. Mark Bell prayed for military. Bell talked about how he served in the military and that they should be kept in prayer.

Rev. Josh Searls prayed for first responders. Searls said many people are now on the front lines and should be prayed for with first responders. Searls thanked them for their service to the community.

Rev. Ted Nance prayed for media. Nance explained how words have power in the world. Nance read from James 3:3-4 about how the tongue sets the direction and said the media has a powerful influence in the world.

Pastor Jonathan Pinson prayed for government. Pinson has worked in various levels of government and prayed for officials and those in leadership.

Mat Brown prayed for the medical field. Brown, who is part of the medical field talked about medicine in the bible.

Meagan Bonecutter prayed for education. Bonecutter shared her testimony of how she was called to be a teacher and that God told her to pray for her students and classroom. She said she was later called to serve on the board of education. She asks that everyone continue to pray for those who work in education.

Wayne Richardson prayed for family. Richardson said that he had a good life with a great family, but still felt he was searching for happiness until he found Jesus. Richardson said that Christ is the only one who can fill the void in your life.

Pastor Bo Burgess prayed for pro-life. Burgess expressed his concern for the number of abortions in the country. He asked for all to pray for the leaders of the country to protect life and pray for those who have gone through abortions.

Jocelyn Casto prayed for the church. Casto said that the people and followers of Jesus are “the church.” She said the church looks different right now, but everyone is trying to serve God in the best way they can.

Rev. Randy Parsons did the singing at the end of the ceremony videos.

To find the event on Facebook, search for 2020 National Day of Prayer — Mason County, WV.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Rev. Mark Mayes prayed for businesses. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_Mayes.jpg Rev. Mark Mayes prayed for businesses. Courtesy Rev. Ted Nance prayed for media. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_nance.jpg Rev. Ted Nance prayed for media. Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.