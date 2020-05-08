GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: May 6, 2020

Total Headage: 128

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $112.00 – $115.00; 700-800 pounds: $110.00 – $115.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $150.00; 400-500 pounds: $135.00 – $150.00; 500-600 pounds: $130.00 – $146.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $115.00 – $135.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $125.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $125.00-$145.00; 400-600 pounds: $115.00-$145.00; 600-800 pounds: $128.00 – $137.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $29.00 – $30.00; Canner/Cutter: $31.00 – $70.00; Bred Cows: $575.00 – $1300.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $535.00 – $1225.00

Bulls

By Weight: $82.00-$92.00

Comments

#2 and #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $100.00. Wednesday May 13 – Graded Feeder Calf Sale