Bulter appointed to Naval Academy

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Blayne Butler, a 2019 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, has accepted an appointment in the United States Naval Academy (USNA) as a member of the Class of 2024.

Butler recently received this letter from S.S. Buck, Vice Admiral, USN, Superintendent of the USNA: “As Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, I extend to you my sincere congratulations upon your selection as a prospective midshipman in the United States Navy. I am pleased to offer you an appointment to the United States Naval Academy as a member of the Class of 2024. You should take pride in having successfully competed with outstanding young people from across the nation for admission into this historic institution. Acceptance of this appointment will be your first step on a challenging voyage of discovery that will afford you a world-class four year degree and commission as an officer and leader in the United States Navy or Marine Corps…”

Butler has recently, successfully completed his year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS). While at NAPS, he was appointed Squad Leader during the 1st school period, made the Superintendent’s List all 3 school periods and receiving the Physics and Math Awards in the 2nd and 3rd periods respectively. As part of Company 3, Platoon 2, dubbed “The Zoo,” many other awards were accomplished during the school year and during the Induction period. Butler participated with other musicians to assist in the on-base Contemporary Sunday service, bible studies and even completed SCUBA certification while at NAPS.

Butler is also a former football captain at PPHS and the son of Jim and Anna Maria Butler and brother to Kayla Butler. He received nominations to the academy from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Information provided by the Butler family.

Butler https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.9-Butler.jpg Butler