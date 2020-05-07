13th COVID case for county, 11 recovered

MASON COUNTY — After holding at 12 positive COVID-19 cases since April 27, the 13th case for Mason County was reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) late Thursday afternoon.

However, as noted earlier this week by the Register, 11 of those COVID-19 cases were considered recovered as reported by the Mason County Health Department (MCHD). Due to press times, and the later release of information from DHHR, that 13th case had not yet been confirmed with the MCHD.

Also on Thursday afternoon, DHHR reported there have been 57,995 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,297 positive, 56,698 negative and 51 deaths.

Also reported by DHHR, of 484 active cases, 11 require treatment in ICU with a ventilator, eight require treatment in ICU, 46 require treatment on a hospital floor for a total of 65 in hospital care. There are 114 cases at long-term care facilities and 305 cases at a private residence for a total of 419 in home recovery. There have been 738 recovered cases.

Locally, Pleasant Valley Hospital reported on Thursday the following statistics regarding COVID-19 testing: eight total positives tests; seven pending tests; 431 negative tests; 446 total tested; no current positive patients being treated. There have been 16 calls to the hotline in the last seven days with a total of 215 calls. There have been 10 drive-thru test screenings in the last seven days and 113 total drive-thru test screenings.

Confirmed cases per county were reported by DHHR on Thursday as: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette and Logan counties in the most recent report, according to DHHR.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that he issued an executive order, directing DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard to test all daycare employees, as well as all residents and staff members at assisted living facilities and residential care communities throughout the state for COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the governor announced he has directed targeted testing to begin in several African American communities in West Virginia. This enhanced testing will be a main focus of the newly-established COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities – a task force administered by the WV DHHR with the mission of investigating the effect of COVID-19 on African American communities across the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the effects of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minority groups is still emerging, current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. No nursing homes from Mason County are listed as reporting any COVID-19 positive patients.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report. Information provided by DHHR, PVH, the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

