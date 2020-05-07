Tourism Queens crowned

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau has new representatives for this upcoming tourism season.

Kelsey Price, 19, of Point Pleasant was crowned 2020 Miss Mason County Tourism Queen on Monday at the tourism center. She is the daughter of Kent Price of Point Pleasant, and Chella Matos of Gallipolis, Ohio. She attends West Virginia University and is majoring in Exercise Physiology.

Price was crowned by the 2019 Miss Mason County Tourism Queen, Kenlee Bonecutter who attends Marshall University. Bonecutter was presented a $500 scholarship in gratitude of her year of service by Delyssa Edwards, who directs the contest and provides the scholarship.

Also crowned on Monday, was Mary Supple of Point Pleasant. She is the 2020 Little Miss Mason County Tourism Queen and will spend her year with Price promoting local events in the area.

Supple is the eight year old daughter of Joe and Cary Supple. She will be attending the Point Pleasant Intermediate School this fall. She was presented a $100 cash scholarship by Edwards.

On hand to crown Supple was the very first Little Miss Mason County Tourism Queen, Ella Grant of Southside.

The Mason County Tourism Queen contest began in 2014, crowning Emily Hussell as the first representative. On Monday, Edwards spoke to the importance the titleholders have had on tourism in the area, especially engaging the youth through various social media platforms.

Interviews were conducted on Sunday through Zoom for this year’s contest due to COVID-19, and in addition to an application and an essay, the winners were chosen by a panel of judges. Other former titleholders in attendance to congratulate Price and Supple were 2015 Queen, Amanda Baker Fellure; 2017 Queen Leslie Meade, and 2018 Queen Kaylee Hartley. The 2016 Queen Destiny Brown Kinnaird lives in Arizona and could not make the event.

The 2020 queens will plan to make their first appearance at the “Timeline Event” hosted by the Fort Randolph Committee. Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, the tourism calendar of events may change at any given time. But Price and Supple are looking forward to their year as representatives.

Information provided by Delyssa Edwards.

Mary Supple and Kelsey Price are this year’s 2020 Mason County Tourism Queens and will spend a year representing the Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau at area tourism events. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_Tourism-Queens.jpg Mary Supple and Kelsey Price are this year’s 2020 Mason County Tourism Queens and will spend a year representing the Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau at area tourism events. Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy