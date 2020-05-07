‘NDP’ awards announced

MASON COUNTY — During the National Day of Prayer (NDP) celebration on Thursday, two awards were presented locally.

NDP was streamed on Facebook this year to eliminate a crowd in Mason County, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. The two awards presented during the ceremony were the Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award and the 2020 Dwight and Erewanna Jeffery Outreach Award.

The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award was presented to Rev. Bob Wiseman.

The biography submitted for Wiseman reads, “Robert Gary Wiseman was born on February 20, 1948 in the city of Belpre in Washington County, Ohio. He grew up in the least populous county in West Virginia, known as Wirt County and graduated from Wirt County High School. Then on October 28, 1966 at the age of 18, he married his sweetheart, June “Marie” Menefee, and they have been husband and wife for over 50-plus years. They are the parents of three children: Rick Wiseman, Tracey Farace, and and the late Mary Beth Wiseman.

“Bob was saved and baptized in March of 1979. He grew in his faith and commitment to the Lord during the years that followed, and in 1984 he answered the call to preach. His very first revival was held at Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. Brother Wiseman received Biblical training at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio and was ordained on June 22, 2014.

“Those who have sat under Rev. Bob Wiseman’s teachings know that he has a great compassion and love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is a soul winner and has pointed many individuals to the feet of Jesus. Brother Bob has also ministered to the sick and elderly throughout our community. He is well studied and a scholar of the Word of God. He has preached multiple revivals, camp meetings, homecomings, weddings, and funerals since the Lord called him into the ministry 35 years ago.

“Rev. Bob Wiseman has spent many years in the role of pastor at Faith Valley Church in Gallipolis, Ohio; Hartford Church of Christ in Christian Union in Hartford; and Macedonia Community Church in Gallipolis. As pastor, it was always Bob’s desire to leave a church better than he found it before God moved him elsewhere. During the 1980’s, he was an instrumental part of the Crusade for Christ Tent Ministry that was prevalent in Gallia and Meigs Counties in Ohio and in Mason County, West Virginia. Currently, Rev. Bob Wiseman is spreading the truth of the Gospel as an Evangelist and Bible Study Teacher.”

Wiseman accepted his award and expressed his gratitude in a video with the NDP ceremonies.

“It’s a humbling thing really,” Wiseman said. “I’ve been blessed. The Lord’s helped me. I have a family that’s stood with me. I’ve sat under some marvelous preachers over these years.”

A statement from organizer Denise Bonecutter said, “With great honor, the Mason County National Day of Prayer Committee agrees that Rev. Bob Wiseman is a most worthy choice to be the 2020 recipient of the Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award.”

A message from the family of Paul J. Chapman reads, “We offer our sincere thanks for the establishment of the Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award. It is a fitting tribute to a man who possessed and faithfully operated in the spiritual gifts that identify the heart and calling of a pastor/shepherd. Those gifts are…the gentle leadership of God’s precious sheep and…consistently feeding them with solid biblical teaching for the purpose of their growth and maturity.

In addition, this award honors a life that was lived free of disgrace both in private and in person. His legacy deeply inspires us as his family to continue following Christ and it is our prayer that those who receive the award that bears his name will also be encouraged by it to keep the faith and continue to lead others to do the same.”

The past recipients of this award were Rev. Vernon “Sampy” Hart (2019), Rev. Wilmer “Bud” Richmond (2018), Rev. Andrew Parsons (2017), and Rev. Johnny E. Hayman (2016).

The 2020 Dwight and Erewanna Jeffery Outreach Award was presented to the Presley Ridge Teen Outreach Ministry. The award was accepted by Pastor Ted Nance and Wayne Sanders, who both work with the ministry.

Sanders said the ministry started with a Sunday School class with 20 girls and 20 boys. They started by taking gifts to the groups of teens, but Sanders said that God told him that was not enough. Presley Ridge now works with 10 boys in an effort to connect with them and Sanders said the mentors pray with the children and teach them about Jesus.

Sanders said there are several people who work in the ministry with the teens.

“We are all so different, but God melted us together in this ministry,” Sanders said. “We are the ones who are blessed. All glory goes to God.”

Pastor Nance and Sanders expressed their gratitude for the award and those or organized the event.

“We are thankful to them for their compassion and hope that they bring to their fellowman as they spread the TRUTH of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to this lost and dying world,” Bonecutter said.

The National Day of Prayer in Mason County was streamed as a Facebook event, which can be found at “2020 National Day of Prayer — Mason County, WV.” More on the event will be reported in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

Pictured is the Rev. Bob Wiseman, the 2020 recipient of the Paul J. Chapman Shepherd Recogntion Award, speaking at a previous National Day of Prayer event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.8-Prayer.jpg Pictured is the Rev. Bob Wiseman, the 2020 recipient of the Paul J. Chapman Shepherd Recogntion Award, speaking at a previous National Day of Prayer event. Denise Bonecutter | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

