11 of 12 confirmed COVID cases recovered

MASON COUNTY — 11 of Mason County’s 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases are considered recovered, according to the Mason County Health Department (MCHD).

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the MCHD, confirmed the recovered status of the cases on Tuesday afternoon with the Register.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 5 p.m., on May 5, there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,242 positive, 53,915 negative and 50 deaths, in West Virginia.

West Virginia has scaled back its plan to lift coronavirus restrictions to gauge how current reopenings will effect the state’s caseload, officials said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP report, “Republican Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the third week of his plan will begin next Monday with the opening of physical therapy centers and drive-in movie theaters. His original strategy sought to have offices, gyms, restaurants and other businesses start resuming operations in the third and following weeks. ‘This week we have reduced the aggressiveness of some of the reopenings. We’re going to let things kind of play out for a week or so,’ Clay Marsh, a West Virginia University official leading the state’s virus response, told reporters. Justice has so far let hospitals resume elective procedures and allowed the reopening of small businesses, outdoor dining restaurants and barber shops. The physical therapy centers and drive-in theaters can open Monday.”

The AP report continued, “His (the governor’s) plan hinges on having the state remain under a 3% positive test rate for three days, reversing a previous goal of having new cases decline for two consecutive weeks. Marsh previously endorsed the two-week criteria but now says the state has enough downward trend lines to warrant lifting restrictions.”

DHHR also reports of 1,227 total reported COVID-19 positive cases, 510 are active cases with 12 requiring care in ICU with a ventilator, 10 requiring care in ICU and 44 requiring care on a hospital floor with 66 total requiring care in a hospital. There are 114 cases at long-term care facilities and 330 cases at private residences for a total of 444 in home recovery. There have been 667 recovered cases. This is with 55 of 55 counties reporting, according to the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov which contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. Mason County nursing homes have no positive cases listed.

Confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Nicholas, and Raleigh counties in the recent report.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report for the Register. Reporting for the AP was Anthony Izaguirre.

