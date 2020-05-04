April showers linger into May

The rains caused flooding issues this past weekend in various locations across Mason County. At Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant, the Ohio River crept into the amphitheater but by Monday morning had fallen back into its banks for the most part. Pictured is the park on Saturday shortly after the river crested at 33.5 feet. Flood stage in Point Pleasant is 40 feet. More rain showers are forecast for the majority of this week. (Beth Sergent | Register)

