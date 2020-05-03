New COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

POMEROY —The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in our county.

The patient is a male in the 40 to 49 year-old age range. The person has not been hospitalized.

This brings Meigs County to a total of two confirmed cases and one probable case. The first two individuals have recovered, according to the health department.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued Stay Safe Ohio Order. The changes we make can continue to save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” state Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

Like the other cases, this is also a case of “community spread.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

