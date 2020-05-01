Planning for ports

POINT PLEASANT — The docking of the American Countess for June 11 in Point Pleasant has been canceled due to the COVID-19, according to a notice from the American Queen Steamboat Company.

Denny Bellamy, Mason County tourism director, said that the vessel was to be docked for the entire day with three tour buses touring the city from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bellamy said that weather reasons have not canceled the tours or docking before.

The American Queen Steamboat Company announced to the Mason County Tourism office that it was canceling all port stops for all vessels though June 21.

This current cancellations only effect the June 11 docking for Point Pleasant, but there are two other visits scheduled for the city this summer. The American Countess is supposed to be docked on June 25. The American Duchess is supposed to be docked on Sept. 9.

The steamboat company says it is working on plans to operate safely when the vessels are able traveling again. The statement also said they would be addressing health and safety of their passengers, crew and the port communities.

How virus is affecting vessel visits

