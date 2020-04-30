BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education meet on Tuesday event and approved agenda items.

All five board of education members — Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashely Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant — were all present at the meeting, which was streamed on YouTube.

The board approved the adoption of the following textbooks for the 2020/21 school year: Health-Goodheart-Wilcox, grades 7-12; Art-Davis Art, grades 7-12; Music-Quaver Music, grades K-8, Drivers Education-McGraw-Hill, Grades 9-12.

The board unanimously approved the following policies: Policy #1540-Termination of Administrative Contracts; Policy #1613-Student Supervision and Welfare; Policy #2120.01-Local School Improvement Council; Policy #2230.02-Program of Study High School Program (Grades 9-12); Policy #2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; Policy #2275-Mountaineer Challenge Academy; Policy #2411-Guidance and Counseling; Policy #2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations; Policy #2600-Educational Program; Policy #3120.12-Substitutes In Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3120.13-Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Professional Staff; Policy #4213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Service Personnel; Policy #5600-Student Discipline; Policy #7100-Facilities Planning; Policy #8315-Information Management; Policy #8330-Student Records; Policy #8400-School Safety; Policy #9600-Staff/Student Participation in Community Events.

Policy #8660-Transportation of Students by Private Vehicle was approved by the board with member Dale Shobe voting ‘no.’

For professional personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Kaitlin Ramirez, Kindergarten Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective June 30, 2020.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the rescission of Ralph Ohlinger’s retirement for July 1, 2020. The matter was discussed during the meeting and Ohlinger asked to rescind his resignations, which was due to retirement.

For finance matters, the board approved the purchase of student meal kits on an as needed basis for the 2019/20 school year, at a cost of over $900,000.00. USDA Food Service Program will be the funding source.

The board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and CAT2 International Connections through E-Rate, at the cost of $119,651.32, to Advantage Technology. The Excess Levy Funds will fund $17,947.70 of the project.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in a total amount of $60,768.77.

The next Mason County Schools Board of Education meeting will be May 12 at 6 p.m.

