Checking in with EMS, OES during COVID crisis

MASON COUNTY — Mason County is anticipating phases one and two of opening the county because of relatively low COVID-19 positive cases.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and EMS, said on Tuesday afternoon that 10 of the 12 positive cases are recovered for COVID-19.

“I think we have done a fantastic job of controlling the spread here in Mason County,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said the employees at EMS are tired and working long hours, but they have all avoided contracting the disease. Zimmerman said they are all hoping the outbreak passes and things get back to a normal.

The county EMS and 911 centers have enough personal protective equipment and Zimmerman believes they should even have a surplus because they were prepared for a larger surge of cases.

Zimmerman said as of Tuesday, nursing homes and the prison have managed to keep COVID-19 out of their buildings. The nursing homes in Mason County were tested at the end of last week, per Gov. Jim Justice’s statewide order. Zimmerman said he is unsure if all the results have come back, as he only receives notice of the positive cases in the county.

Zimmerman thanked the community for all their support to the EMS and 911 centers, as well as for cooperating to help control the spread of COVID-19 in Mason County.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-33.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.