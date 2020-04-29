National Day of Prayer to be held virtually

MASON COUNTY — The 69th National Day of Prayer returns on Thursday, May 7, as a virtual event held on Facebook.

This year’s national theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” with the Bible verse Habakkuk 2:14 as inspiration: “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.”

The following is an itinerary for the event which will once again take place on Facebook.

National Anthem performed by Aireonna Canterbury, fifth grade student at Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. Welcome by Mayor Brian Billings, Mayor of the City of Point Pleasant. Pledge to the Flag led by Dawson and Hali Bonecutter, whose parents are David and Alicen Bonecutter.

Then, the prayer representatives will speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Business, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, pastor of Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Military, prayed for by Rev. Mark Bell, pastor at Graham Baptist Church, New Haven. First responders, prayed for by Rev. Josh Searls, pastor of College Hill Church, Galliipolis Ferry. Media, prayed for by Rev. Ted Nance, pastor of Point View Church, Gallipolis Ferry. Government, prayed for by Pastor Jonathan Pinson, pastor of Grace Baptist Churhc, Point Pleasant. Medical Field, prayed for by Matt Brown, youth pastor of Church of God, Point Pleasant. Education, prayed for by Meagan Bonecutter, kids teacher at Point of Fath Church, Point Pleasant. Family, prayed for by Wayne Richardson, puppet ministry leader at Mt. Zion Church, Ashton. Pro-life, prayed for by Pastor Bo Burgess, pastor of Jordan Baptist Curch, Gallipolis Ferry. Church, prayed for by Jocelyn Casto, women’s bible study leader at Creston Church, Evans.

The singing will be performed by Rev. Randy Parsons.

The 2020 award recipient for the Dwight and Erewanna Jeffery Outreach Award is the Presley Ridge Teen Outreach. The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Away is to be announced.

Information submitted by Denise Bonecutter.

