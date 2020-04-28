A classic find

From the December 15, 1969 Silver Memorial Bridge Dedication Edition of Ohio Valley Publishing: “Colorful floats were attention getters at the dedication of the Silver Bridge in 1928. The above picture is of a float that participated in that dedication. Clothes worn by the women riding on the float were designed by Nan Deardorff, Gallipolis. Riding on the float, left to right, are Nada France, Elizabeth Kenney Liter, Irene Schneider Johnson, Nell Hanner, Virginia Mehl, Virginia Woelwffel Johnson.” (OVP File Photo)

