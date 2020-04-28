10 of 12 COVID cases recovered

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County currently has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, though 10 of those cases are considered recovered.

This information was verified on Tuesday by Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department. Thomas also reported the 12th COVID-19 case is classified as being community acquired. As a note, these statistics are only based upon cases confirmed by the health department.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported here have been 41,526 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, 40,431 negative and 38 deaths.

In Tuesday’s press release, DHHR confirmed the death of a 50-year old woman from Jefferson County. “With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

DHHR also reports the following health status updates for COVID-19 patients: Of 1108 total cases reported, 567 active; 21 cases in ICU requiring a ventilator; 19 cases requiring care in ICU; 62 requiring care on a hospital floor for 102 total in the hospital. There are 119 cases at long-term care facilities and 346 cases at residences for a total of 465 in home recovery. There are 504 cases considered recovered. West Virginia’s fatality rate is 3.3 percent. These statistics are based upon information from 55 of 55 county health departments reporting.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. No nursing homes in Mason County are listed as having outbreaks on the DHHR dashboard/website.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

