Mason County Schools buildings closed… Remote learning, meals continue

MASON COUNTY — Gov. Jim Justice ordered all West Virginia public school buildings be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the risks posed by COVID-19.

Mason County Schools released a press release on the order and how it plans to move forward.

This closure affects in person classroom instruction. The Governor also directed school districts to continue remote learning and nutrition programs for the rest of the school calendar year.

“Our buildings are closed, but learning continues,” Superintendent Jack Cullen stated in the press release.

The district is working to answer many questions and is planning the following:

– To continue providing remote learning opportunities through the technology available to our students and employees including Google, Office 365, Clever, LiveGrades, and video learning options

– To continue distributing meals every Wednesday for any child 18 and under or any currently enrolled student. At this time, the district is serving nearly 2,800 students a week which translates to 28,000 meals

– To engage with students, families, and faculty to postpone or create alternative celebrations including prom and graduation.

– To collaborate with families, administrators, and state/county health officials to determine the safest way for students to return school-owned items and pick up personal items at the end of the current school year.

The district will continue to seek guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education regarding summer meals and learning opportunities.

Information submitted by Mason County Schools.

Lydia Gordon, a nurse with Mason County Schools, takes the temperature of Kent Price from PPJ/SHS before food deliveries this week. The temperatures of all workers helping with food delivery were taken as a safety precaution. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.25-Meals-2.jpg Lydia Gordon, a nurse with Mason County Schools, takes the temperature of Kent Price from PPJ/SHS before food deliveries this week. The temperatures of all workers helping with food delivery were taken as a safety precaution. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Superintendent Jack Cullen and staff load school buses with a week’s worth of meals on Wednesday for food delivery. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.25-Meals.jpg Superintendent Jack Cullen and staff load school buses with a week’s worth of meals on Wednesday for food delivery. Mason County Schools | Courtesy

Remote learning, meals continue