PE teachers stay connected with students

MASON COUNTY — Physical education (PE) teachers at Mason County Schools created a group on Facebook to share workouts with their students while everyone is completing school work at home.

The group’s page, called Mason County Physical Educators, is a way for the teachers to connect with their students and to lead them in workouts and exercise games.

Jed Ott, PE teacher at Point Pleasant Intermediate School, brought the idea to other PE teachers as a way to connect other than sending typed work packets.

“It’s often left out that a PE teacher has these kids every single year until they graduate from their school,” Ott said. “We develop a bond and a relationship there after having these kids for several years.”

Ott said the workouts for students are done in collaboration with all elementary school PE teachers in the county. Students are expected to follow the workout plans that are demonstrated by the teachers. The instructors rotate who videos the workout plan.

Teachers measure their students’ participation in different ways. For Leon Elementary PE teacher John Bonecutter, his students are keeping a workout log each week. Bonecutter said some parents are sending him videos of the students completing the workouts. Leon students will receive points toward their grade for their participation and logs.

Ott said he would like to see more communication with kids and their parents on the Facebook page for those who have the ability.

While students are doing their schooling at home, it may be difficult for visual learners at times.

“You’re still getting that visual that I think you need sometimes,” Bonecutter said. “Instead of typing (workouts) up and handing it out, you’re still getting that video.”

While students are expected to participate with the videos, Ott said modification is still important. Ott said the page has examples of how to modify the exercises.

“Modification is key,” Ott said. “Modify the workout to make it work for you if it’s too difficult or too easy.”

Larry Gibbs, the PE teacher at Ashton Elementary, is one of the instructors working on fun exercise games for the students to do on Fridays when a workout is not assigned.

Ott and Bonecutter both said the page is a way to encourage children, and even parents, to stay active while staying at home.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

