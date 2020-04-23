DHHR orders new COVID reporting measures

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health filed two orders to implement additional measures regarding the reporting and publishing of COVID-19 data.

According to a press release from DHHR on Thursday, the rule changes will allow for collection of additional data to assist in the implementation of public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19. One order requires the reporting of any COVID-19 positive individual who died with the disease and another order gives DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health the ability to publicly identify long-term care facilities with COVID-19 positive cases among residents and/or employees.

“These orders align with Governor Jim Justice’s efforts to gather and report important data that will help in the implementation of public health programs to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The rule changes also allow for a more comprehensive dashboard report which will include nursing home cases. We hope to share that very soon.”

Both rules are effective April 22.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-24.jpg