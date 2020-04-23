7 recovered COVID cases reported

MASON COUNTY — Of Mason County’s 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 are considered recovered, according to Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department.

Thomas also stated 11 of the 10 confirmed cases are believed to be community acquired with one case involving a person with a history of international travel.

On Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported there have been 29,116 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 981 positive, 28,135 negative and 31 deaths.

Two additional deaths confirmed by DHHR are an 85-year old male from Wayne County and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. “We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

Confirmed counties per cases: Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Putnam County, according to DHHR.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients.

On Thursday, DHHR reported the health status of COVID-19 positive patients as follows: 982 total reported cases, with 573 active cases, 24 requiring ICU care with a ventilator, 20 requiring care in the ICU, 64 requiring care on a hospital floor with 108 total in the hospital. There are 123 cases at long-term care facilities and 342 cases at their residence with a total of 465 in home recovery. There have been 380 patients who have recovered.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

