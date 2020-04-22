Regional COVID-19 cases update

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 case numbers remain relatively low in the region, with Meigs and Gallia case numbers unchanged in recent days, while Mason County’s cases went from 10 to 11 on Wednesday.

Mason County’s numbers were reported on the 5 p.m. update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and due to press times, that number has not been verified with the Mason County Health Department. In addition, DHHR reported there have been 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 963 positive, 25,998 negative and 29 deaths.

Additional deaths that have been reported in an official capacity are an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County. “Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

In Gallia County, to date, there have been six cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and one probable case), with one death due to the virus, three people having recovered and two people currently hospitalized. Meigs County, to date, has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 and one probable case of COVID-19. Neither of the two individuals have been hospitalized, with the confirmed case individual having recovered, according to the health department.

Pleasant Valley Hospital reports the following statistics for its facility as of Wednesday: 8 total positive tests; 189 total patients tested; 13 tests pending; 168 negative tests. PVH also reported it has received 21 calls to its testing hotline in the last seven days with 180 total calls to the hotline; 18 drive-thru test screenings in the last seven days with 86 total screenings.

Holzer Health System reports the following statistics for its facility as of Wednesday: 298 total patients tested; 8 total positive tests; 272 negative tests; 18 tests pending.

Also on Wednesday, there were no COVID-19 positive inpatients being treated at PVH or Holzer.

DHHR also reported the following confirmed cases per county on Wednesday: Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

DHHR also reported health statistics regarding COVID-19 cases and of 951 cases, 565 were active caess; 23 required care in ICU with a ventilator; 18 required care in ICU; 62 required care on a hospital floor with 103 total in hospitals. There are 123 cases in isolation at long-term care facilities and 338 in isolation at a residence for a total of 462 in home isolation. There have been 360 patients who have recovered. Data includes 55 of 55 counties reporting.

Recovered is defined as released from the hospital and/or at least three days without fever and seven days without symptoms.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients.

