FRN meets virtually, discusses events

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) conducted its monthly meeting virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

FRN Executive Director Greg Fowler gave the treasures report and reported that the FRN account was in the negative because they were waiting on the funds to come through the bank account, but they were a few months late.

In old business, Fowler mentioned that many of the events have been canceled due to the stay-at-home order and virus outbreak. The STEM event in March was canceled as well as the Career Connections Quarterly Training.

A treatment group project and the grandparents coalition have been postponed until further notice.

In new business, Bree Ramey said the baby pantry is open once per week during the outbreak. Participants are supposed to call or message ahead of time to request items they need. The pantry will run as a curbside pick-up. The baby pantry will be open on Thursday, April 23 from 5-6 p.m. The spring baby shower was scheduled for mid-April and is now postponed until July 31.

Teen Court held two cases in March before the orders were in place. Both of those cases were because of vaping.

The Resource Directory is updated and on the FRN website, which is masoncountyfrn.webs.com.

FRN received the Census promotional grant for “Count Me in WV” to encourage people to respond to the Census. Ramey said that in the last two weeks since they began the promotion, completion rate went from 24 percent to 40 percent. The promotion will continue through June.

For the Mason County Prevention Coalition, the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) has been on hold because schools are now out for the rest of the academic year. Teen Institute programs are also canceled for the same reason.

In the open forum, Aetna and Unicare, which are options for Medicaid, reportedly have virtual meeting and appointment options available.

Attendees were reminded of 2-1-1, which is for non-emergency information, such as finding food pantries.

United Way River Cities is accepting applications for microgrants for those who are working on things for the COVID outbreak, such as backpacks with snacks. These grants are up to $2,500. United Way could possibly help those who are making or needing homemade masks.

Ramey said that Mountain State Healthy Families is meeting with clients by virtual visits.

The next FRN meeting is scheduled for May 19 at 3 p.m.

