COVID cases updated, ordered nursing home testing begins

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m., on April 21, there have been 25,435 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 929 positive, 24,506 negative and 26 deaths.

Locally, Mason County’s confirmed cases remained unchanged at 10, with no additional cases reported in neighboring Meigs and Gallia counties in Ohio. Meigs has two total cases, and one recovered patient, with Gallia having six reported cases and two recovered patients, and one death.

Confirmed cases per county in West Virginia: Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients.

Health stats released by DHHR on Tuesday include, of 928 total COVID-19 cases reported, 571 were active and of those, 24 required care in an ICU with a ventilator, 18 required care in the ICU, 43 required care on a hospital floor for a total of 85 patients in the hospital. There were 486 cases in home isologation and 330 patients who had recovered. These numbers were based on 55 of 55 counties reporting.

DHHR defines recovered as released from the hospital and/or at least three days without fever and seven days without symptoms.

Earlier this week, Gov. Justice announced that an effort to test all residents and staff members at every nursing home in West Virginia began Monday morning.

The action came after the Governor’s Executive Order last week made West Virginia the first state in the nation to require all-inclusive nursing home testing statewide, according to the governor’s office.

“I’ve been assured over and over from our National Guard and from DHHR that we can accomplish this in a week,” Justice said. “That would be an incredible feat. But I tell you, West Virginia, we’re going to come back with data, sure as I know my name, that’s not as good as we want it to be. But what it will do is it will lead us to save a whole lot more lives.

“What we’re going to do is a task that no one has ever taken on,” Justice continued. “But we’re going to have real, live data that we hope will help us to isolate and treat people, even those who may not have symptoms yet.”

Information provided by DHHR, the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Mason, Meigs and Gallia health departments, the Ohio Department of Health. Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-20.jpg