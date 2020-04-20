State reports 26 deaths, 290 recovered

CHARLESTON — On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 908 positive, 21,449 negative and 26 deaths.

DHHR began the day by reporting an additional four deaths include an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County. “It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

By 5 p.m. on Monday, DHHR updated the numbers to include two more deaths, a 98-year old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year old man from Wood County who died as a result of COVID-19. “As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Crouch. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

On Monday, the Mason County Health Department reported 10 confirmed cases for COVID-19, a count which remained unchanged from over the weekend.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

On Monday, health stats reported by DHHR included of 901 total reported cases, there were 590 active cases; 23 cases requiring a ventilator; 14 cases requiring ICU care; 40 cases requiring hospital care for a total of 77 patients in the hospital. There were 513 home isolation caess; 290 recovered with 27 of 55 counties reporting.

The definition of recovered means released from the hospital and/or at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

Meigs County, Ohio is now reporting its first “recovered” person from a case of COVID-19.

Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis confirmed on Monday afternoon that the Meigs County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 has now recovered from the virus.

“We are defining recovery as showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period,” said Davis.

To date, Meigs County has reported one lab-test confirmed case of COVID-19 (the now recovered person) and one probable case of COVID-19.

As stated last week, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

Meigs County’s probable case is a person who had been in contact with the confirmed case.

The Gallia Health Department’s COVID-19 statistics posted on its Facebook page on Monday state that Gallia has had six cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first noted in the region.

Five of those cases were confirmed and one was probable. One case resulted in the death of a Gallia resident. One Gallia resident has also recovered from the virus. Two are currently hospitalized due to issues with the virus and two are isolated at home. Those statistics have remained unchanged since early last week.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients.

Information provided by DHHR, the Mason, Meigs and Gallia health departments, the Ohio Department of Health. Beth Sergent, Sarah Hawley and Dean Wright contributed to this report.

