Latest COVID-19 stats reported by state

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Friday afternoon, there were 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 775 positive, 18,313 negative and 16 deaths.

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department, confirmed that there are 10 positives cases in Mason County. The tenth case was confirmed on Thursday and Thomas said it was community acquired.

The press release from DHHR stated “The additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

In addition to the numbers in Mason County, confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

Health stats of COVID-19 patients as reported on Friday by DHHR, included, of 775 total cases reported, 497 were active; 27 required ICU care with a ventilator; 13 required ICU care; 43 required care on a hospital floor with 83 total in hospital; 414 were in home isolation; 255 were recovered.

A dashboard is available at http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.