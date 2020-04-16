Latest COVID-19 stats reported by state

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Thursday afternoon, there were 18,306 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 739 positive, 17,567 negative and 13 deaths.

The 13th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County. “Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

DHHR reported 10 confirmed cases for Mason County on Thursday, as well. Information on whether or not the tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 was community acquired or travel-related will be included in an upcoming edition.

In addition to the numbers in Mason County, confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

Health stats of COVID-19 patients as reported on Thurday by DHHR, included, of 729 total cases reported, 494 were active; 24 required ICU care with a ventilator; 10 required ICU care; 52 required care on a hostpial floor with 85 total in hospital; 408 were in home isolation; 223 were recovered.

A dashboard is available at http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

Information provided by DHHR.