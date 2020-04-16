‘Covered’ in kindness

POINT PLEASANT — A group of local volunteers recently constructed masks to donate to Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) to fill the need for personal protective equipment.

Ashley Cossin, who works at PVH, organized the construction event after she saw that PVH asked for homemade masks.

Cossin said that Kayser, Layne and Clark offered their law office to provide a place to work while at a safe distance from others. Cossin also said that Stewart’s Country Kitchen made snacks for the group to have throughout the day while working on masks.

The group worked with donated supplies to make 40 masks to be donated to the hospital. Volunteers also sewed buttons onto headbands and elastic strips. These will help with discomfort and breakdown behind the ears that results from wearing masks for long periods of time, according to Cossin. The group has 45 headbands ready.

“I just think the fact that people from various areas and professions all pitched in to help was not only awesome but also just a perfect representation of our community,” Cossin said.

At the beginning of the month, PVH sent a request for the public to make homemade masks out of 100 percent cotton. The patter that PVH is requesting people follow can be found at www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/. This style includes the wire in the nose piece.

To donate masks and other supplies to PVH, email covid-19supplies@pvalley.org.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Volunteers came together to sew masks to donate to Pleasant Valley Hospital. Pictured from top are Beth Clark, Abbey Clark, Cheryl Moore, Ashley Cossin, Denise Scarberry and Kim Napora. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_mask-group.jpg Volunteers came together to sew masks to donate to Pleasant Valley Hospital. Pictured from top are Beth Clark, Abbey Clark, Cheryl Moore, Ashley Cossin, Denise Scarberry and Kim Napora. Ashley Cossin | Courtesy Homemade, cotton masks will be donated to Pleasant Valley Hospital. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_masks.jpg Homemade, cotton masks will be donated to Pleasant Valley Hospital. Ashley Cossin | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

