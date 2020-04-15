Looking for familiar signs

After weeks of a “new normal” the Point Pleasant Register thought it might be a nice change of pace to share a photo from a familiar past. This undated photo appears to have been taken on the ramp to the Silver Bridge. What is now the Mason County Sheriff’s Department is pictured behind the sign welcoming visitors to “Historic Point Pleasant” at Sixth Street. Following the republishing of this photo in 2018, it was revealed the woman on the bridge is suspected of being the late Belva Farley and the sign was made by the late Jack Park. Note the “Park Art” emblem on the bottom of the structure. (Point Pleasant Register | File Photo)

