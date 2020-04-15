New Haven Election moved

NEW HAVEN — The date of the New Haven municipal election has been changed from June 9 to July 28 due to COVID-19, according to an order received by Recorder Roberta Hysell.

The order came from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Hysell added. The move will keep the municipal election from coinciding with the Mason County primary election, which was earlier moved from May to June 9.

Newly elected town officials will now take office on Aug. 4, as opposed to the former July 1 date. Other important updates include June 9, deadline for write-in candidates to file; July 7, last day to register to vote in the municipal election; and July 15-25, early voting. Additional information on how to absentee vote by mail will be published in a later edition.

Two candidates are seeking the mayor’s seat in the Bend Area town, including incumbent Greg Kaylor, as well as newcomer Phillip Serevicz. Running for recorder are Roberta Hysell, incumbent, and Monica Mitchell, Jennifer Russell, and Rebecca Benson.

All five incumbent council members are seeking reelection. They are Roy Grimm, George Gibbs, Matthew Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steven Carpenter. Also vying for one of five council seats are Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, and Bruce Adams.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

