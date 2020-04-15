Firefighters to offer birthday parades for kids

LEON — Leon and Flatrock Volunteer Fire Departments are teaming up to run parades for children who have a birthday during the stay-at-home order.

The fire departments posted to their Facebook pages that they wanted “to bring something exciting for the kids.”

The post reads, “If your child has a birthday during the week we want to bring them a lights and siren parade for their birthday.”

This week’s parade will be on Saturday, according to the Leon VFD. Flatrock VFD Chief Stephen Holley said the parades will likely be held of Saturday and Sundays, but depending on the volume of requests, the departments may also be able to run on Friday.

“There will be parades weekly as long as people contact us with birthdays for the kids and that will go on until the COVID-19 is over and things can go back to normal,” Holley said.

The departments do not have a set route to travel, but they will travel in the Flatrock and Leon areas as long as the roads are passable for large vehicles and there is somewhere to turn around if needed.

Holley said they are reaching out to local law enforcement and other first responders to participate also.

To request a child’s birthday be included in the parade, message the Leon Volunteer Fire Department or Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook pages or call Flatrock’s station at 304-675-4610.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

