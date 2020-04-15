Feeding, educating students

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County School Board held a regular business meeting virtually on Tuesday night to approve agenda items.

During the meeting, Supt. Jack Cullen said that food delivery and distribution was scheduled for Wednesday and thought it would go smoothly. Cullen said they had 2,750 meal boxes prepared for students. Cullen also said that the meals would be available to all children in Mason County that were 18 years or younger.

Parents can be added to next week’s delivery by filling out the online forms by Sunday at 10 p.m.

All board members — Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant — were present at the meeting.

The following policies were approved at the meeting: #7530.01-Board Owned Personal Communication Devices; #1540-Termination of Administrative Contracts; #1613-Student Supervision and Welfare; #2120.01-Local School Improvement Council; #2230.02-Program of Study High School Program (Grades 9-12); #2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; #2275-Mountaineer Challenge Academy; #2411-Guidance and Counseling; #2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations; #2600-Educational Program; #3120.12-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; #3120.13-Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; #3213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Professional Staff; $4213-Student Supervision and Welfare by Service Personnel; #5600-Student Discipline; #7100-Facilities Planning; #8315-Information Management; #8330-Student Records; #8400-School Safety; #8660-Transportation of Students by Private Vehicle; #9600-Staff/Student Participation in Community Events; all policies, except #7530.01, are on a five day review and comment period.

The following professional personnel matters were approved: The following Professional Continuing Contract Renewals for 2020/21: Vicki Bale, Rachel Bowman, Claire Cottrill, Kristin Hanson, Carrie Hood, Molly Larck, Jayna Lowrey, Thomas Nunnery, Sandra Petrie-Forgey, Courtney Scott, Charles Towner, Randi Watson, Cherry Weikle, Jennifer Wickline and Leah Williamson; The following Professional Probationary Contract Renewals for 2020/21: Ethan Bartlett, Patty Blake, John Bond, Diane Bossie, David Bowers, Matthew Bradley, Katie Bruner, John Carslile, Morgan Clark, Chrystalle Doyle, Jennifer Errett, Melissa Farmer, Kara Fetty, Matthew Fields, Edmond Fry, Kim Garrett, Christina Golden, Robert Grady, Kyle Green, Jordan Hall, Cassandra Heib, William Hicks, Emily Hoffman, Abby Hull, Gloria Humphreys, Richard Johnson, Tirza Kay, Stephanie Killingsworth, Susan Krichbaum, John Lambert, Helen Lanier, Donald Linger, Jill Martin, Donna McCoy, Kelsie McDaniel, Deanna Myers, Brooke Neal, Chris O’Dell, Charlotte Oshel, Jodie Page, Stephen Prichard, Logan Raynes, Lisa Riddle, Amanda Tarbett, Haley Tate, Tiffany Thorn and Kimberly Tinsley; The contract of Jennifer Wamsley, in accordance with WV Code 18-A-2, be terminated due to reduction of 5 days from contract, effective at the end of the 2019/20 school year; The placement of Jennifer Wamsley, on Transfer and Subsequent Assignment in accordance with WV Code 18A-2-7, effective at the end of the 2020/21 school year.

The following service personnel matters were approved: The following Service Personnel Continuing Contract Renewals for 2020/21: Lottie Estep, Jessica Higginbotham, Jeremy Huffman, Sara Lamm, Sobina McCoy, Brandon McNeal, Amy Miller, Karrie Peck, Anita Rabel, Misty Rollins, Anna Stover and Jeannie Teichman; The following Service Probationary Contract Renewals for 2020/21: Monica Baker, Laura Beatte-Hall, Ernest Bryant, Tim Davis, Angela Eddy, Maia Endicott, David Gardner, Will Hart, Peggy Johnson, Larry Keyser, Justin Litchfield, Amber Lloyd, Vicki McComas, Sheila Patterson, Susan Rimmey, Michael Robinson, Ray Robinson, William Saunders, Josh Selman, Margaret Selman and Joseph Thomas.

The following finance matters were approved: The purchase of a 2019 GMC Truck, from Matheny Motor & Truck Company, at the cost of $36,996.00. Excess Levy Funds for Maintenance will be the funding source; The purchase of a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van, from Matheny Motor & Truck Company, at the cost of $29,256.00. Excess Levy Funds for Maintenance will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements in the total amount of $1,254,777.06.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County School Board will be April 28 at 6 p.m.

Kayla Hawthorne contributed to this article.

BOE approves agenda items