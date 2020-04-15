Marshall announces all summer school sessions online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University officials said Wednesday that all the university’s summer courses will be offered in a distance format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help students and their families who may be facing financial challenges, Marshall will be providing students who register for summer courses emergency assistance funds to offset the $40 per credit hour e-delivery fee typically charged for online classes.

These changes affect all four of the university’s summer sessions—Intersession (May 11-June 5), Session I (May 18-Aug. 7), Session II (June 8-July 10) and Session III (July 14-Aug. 14).

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor said in an e-mail to students and employees that the only courses that will be offered are those that can be delivered all-online and those that include some synchronous activities delivered electronically with no personal contact (i.e., hybrid courses).

He adds, “This is a great opportunity for students to take required classes over the summer at a reduced price. We hope students who may be on the fence about summer school will decide that this is the time to take advantage of a cost savings and the convenience of online courses.”

Taylor explained that waiving the e-delivery fee represents a savings to students of $120 per three-hour course. In addition, there are no Rec Center student fees this summer because the facility is closed for the pandemic. That means the base tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students for Summer 2020 will be reduced to $333.50 per credit hour from $373.50. The base tuition and fees for in-state graduate students will be $462.25 per credit hour, down from $502.25.

He said the Division of Academic Affairs is working with the university’s academic leadership to determine which summer courses originally planned for face-to-face instruction can be transitioned to a distance format. Summer courses originally scheduled for online delivery will be offered as planned.

The provost encouraged students who are thinking about enrolling in summer school to contact their advisors for advice regarding courses and registration. He said support is available on Marshall’s Keep Learning page, which was designed specifically for students making the transition to the online learning environment.

Submitted by Marshall University.

