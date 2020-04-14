Point Council discusses museum, events

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council held its monthly meeting remotely on Monday night to discuss recent and upcoming projects.

All 10 council members — Janet Hartley, Charles Towner, Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt, Judy Holland, Brad Deal and Rick Simpkins — were present on the call with Mayor Brian Billings, Clerk Amber Tatterson and City Attorney Joe Supple.

Supple discussed the updates on the river museum with council members. According to Supple, all demolition is completed at the future site of the museum and the next step is to find an architect. Supple said for projects costing over $250,000, bids will need to be requested before awarding the project to a firm.

Mayor Billings selected a committee to oversee the river museum project. The committee includes council members Shepard, Roush and Towner. The committee will select three firms to present to the rest of council for the final decision.

Council discussed waiting until July to move forward because many council seats will be changed after the election. Council decided to pass a motion to advertise for bids for an architect firm. It was mentioned that selecting a firm could be decided later if needed, but advertising was a good idea to move forward with now.

Council passed the 2020/2021 budgets presented by Tatterson. The general fund budget was set at $3,362.069. The coal severance budget was set at $15,000.

Council passed the Fair Housing Proclamation presented in the clerk’s report.

In his report to council, the mayor updated council about how things are going during the COVID-19 outbreak. Billings said things are moving along fine with the city employees.

Billings said that the city will work on getting cameras installed quickly at Krodel Park. Council member Holland, who stays on site at the park full-time and manages the campground, said there are five campers that have been there since winter. There are also 11 campers on the permanent side, but no new campers. The office at Krodel Park is closed during this time.

Council accepted the only bid for paving streets from Myers Paving for $26,000.

Council member Roush announced to council that the committee canceled Bikes, BBQ and Bluegrass for 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Roush said that the event operates with sponsorship from local businesses and he did not think it was fair to ask for sponsorship when they are unsure if city and state events will be open in June.

Billings said Liberty Fest activities have not been discussed and they will wait until the May meeting to continue discussion.

In council member reports:

Howard asked about the decorating committee and expanding the electricity on Main Street.

Roush said that the Fort Randolph Committee canceled the siege that was scheduled for May. Roush said this was the first time the event has been canceled since it began in 1974.

Deal said that some residents in Bellemead have concerns about an in-ground pool with a drain pipe coming out onto the street. Deal will discuss the matter with the property owner to see if there is another way to lay the drain.

The meeting entered a recess until Tuesday, April 21 at 4 p.m. when council will meet to lay the levy as required by state law, which finalizes the budget process.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

