Mason Co. COVID-19 cases updated to 9

CHARLESTON – Though Mason County began Tuesday with 10 reported COVID-19 cases from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), that number was updated to 9 on the afternoon update from the state.

The Mason County Health Department corroborated the reported nine cases.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, DHHR reported the tenth COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year old male from Marion County. “Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

There have been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive, 16,530 negative, according to DHHR.

Some of the most recent health status reports of COVID-19 positive patients, include: of 662 total cases, 506 are active, 25 required ICU care and ventilators, 13 in ICU, 49 hospitalized on the floor of a hospital with 87 total hospitalizations; 419 on home isolation; 147 recovered.

DHHR defines recovered as being released from the hospital and/or at least three days without fever and seven days without symptoms. Not all counties are reporting “recovered” at this time, according to the DHHR website.

Cumulative percent positive test results are at 3.78 percent in West Virginia, while the US average is at 19.39 percent.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

Once again, Gov. Jim Justice delivered a daily press briefing on Tuesday from the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

“We absolutely have to stay the course,” Justice said. “But you can see the results are really rock solid and, really, if we can keep trending this way, hopefully we can go back to a way of life where we’re working, and even the possibility of school, and absolutely our polls will be open for a June 9th election, and all the good things.

“We’ve got to be cautious. I don’t want to send everybody out dancing in the streets right yet. But, absolutely, we’re getting there and we’re getting better.”

Gov. Justice also provided an update on the State’s efforts to ensure that students across West Virginia are continuing to be well-nourished and fed during the ongoing statewide school closure, through a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Department of Education, Tourism Office, National Guard, and Department of Agriculture.

“We now have a weekly capability of administering 1 million meals per week to the students of West Virginia,” Justice said. “This operation is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. But it’s exactly what West Virginians always seem to do in times of trouble.”

The Governor also provided an update on a recent surge in coronavirus cases at a Wayne County nursing home.

With 36 patients and 30 employees testing positive, the Governor announced that the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Health and Human Resources are “working closely with the Wayne County Health Department to ensure and try to help in every way possible to get everybody through this.”

It was reported on Tuesday the West Virginia National Guard provided training on proper personal protective equipment, sanitizing and decontamination methods and best practices for the prevention of COVID-19 spread to staff at the Barboursville Veterans home. Members of Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (TF-CRE) will make additional visits to the facility in the coming days to train all support staff and facilitate implementing plans and procedures for how to deal with COVID-19 positive cases, if any were to arrive.

A dashboard is available at http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including that new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. Or call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304.

