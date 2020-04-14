ROCKSPRINGS — During the current COVID-19 pandemic, many people are finding their own unique ways to connect with others and show support for those on the front lines of the pandemic and those isolated from loved ones.

Leading up to the Easter holiday, 13-year old Jazahera Moore of Cheshire wanted to spread some happiness to a nursing home. The teenager finds joy and happiness out of receiving and giving flowers; she loves to stop and smell them to remind her of the worlds beauty, according to information provided by her family.

To spread some joy to the residents of Arbors at Pomeroy, Moore came up with the idea of placing a flower in every window to let the residents know they are not forgotten and they are loved.

“What better time to place it on the window, but Easter weekend,” Moore said.

According to information provided by Moore’s family, she “has the honor of having grandparents, David and Judi Moore; great grandparents, Della and Freddie Moore; and her paternal grandparents, Kristy Montgomery and Ricky Black.”

With social distancing, having not been able to see them has been difficult but she calls, emails, “FaceTimes,” and sends mail to let them know she is thinking of them.

She wanted to take the joy of connecting with them a step further, spreading the same joy and smiles to those who need it most, according to the Moore family.

With the help of Tina Goode, Erika Reitmire, and Frank Bibbee at Arbors at Pomeroy, it’s reported there were a lot of smiles viewed through the windows. Moore also was able to draw some art with sidewalk chalk for the workers, to let everyone know they are appreciated, loved, and to have a Happy Easter.

Information and photos provided by the Moore family.

Jazahera Moore recently visited Arbors at Pomeroy, placing flowers in the windows of residents and writing messages with sidewalk chalk. Jazahera Moore, pictured, on a recent visit to Arbors at Pomeroy. Messages of support and thanks were left for workers at Arbors at Pomeroy.

