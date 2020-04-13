For the record: Arrests reported

Mason Police Department

A West Columbia woman was arrested by the Mason Police Department Sunday, for an alleged breaking and entering on William Lane.

Tessa Renee VanMeter, 40, was charged with felony breaking and entering, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. She was transported to the Western Regional Jail, where she remained Monday awaiting arraignment.

Patrolman Clayton Gibbs responded to the call at approximately 2:30 p.m., and upon arrival, reportedly found a female inside the residence. He ordered her to exit, and after investigating the scene, VanMeter was arrested.

Point Pleasant Police Department

The Point Pleasant Police Department reports the following activity report for the month of March: 40 citations issued; two misdemeanor arrests; 243 calls taken; five accident reports processed; 21 complaint reports taken. Arrested and transported as reported by PPPD personnel: Ladonna Young, (age and address unreported), obstructing officer, harassing phone calls.

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made March 5- April 7: Daniel W. Higginbotham, 36, Henderson, capias, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Harvey H. Willoughby, III, 42, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Edwin L. Clarke, 71, Letart, domestic battery, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Daniel R. Plants, II, 46, Henderson, obstructing an officer, fleeing from officer in vehicle, no insurance, driving revoked DUI, ATV on roadway, reckless driving, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Patrick E. Kyle, 39, Letart, domestic assault, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Stephen E. Thomas, 41, Point Pleasant, possession, arrested by Deputy Turner. Richard B. McDade, 54, Leon, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Roy J. Flint, 44, Southside, domestic battery, arrested by Lt. Varian.

Garbriel T. Livingston, 21, West Columbia, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Turner. Elizabeth C. Pridemore, 48, Point Pleasant, computer fraud, arrested by Cpl. Turner. Dalton W. Maksymchuk, 18, Superior, Wisc., no operators, no insurance, contributing to a minor, improper registration, arrested by Lt. Varian. Zachary M. Meadows, 29, Milton, false report, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. David W. McCoy, 42, Henderson, DUI, arrested by Lt. Terry. Austin L. Dunlap, 23, Nitro, driving while revoke for DUI, trespassing, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell.

