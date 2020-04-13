Meals to be distributed Wednesday

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools Supt. Jack Cullen announced the schedule for food distribution and delivery which happens this Wednesday.

The following routes will run on April 15:

Hannan and Ashton routes will begin approximately at 9:30 a.m.

Wahama and New Haven routes will begin approximately at 10:30 a.m.

Point Pleasant routes will begin approximately at 11 a.m.

Those beginning times are as if the bus is dismissing from the school at that time.

For those who requested to pick up meals because the bus does not come by their house, meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Those locations are: Leon Elementary, Hannan Jr./Sr. High, Ashton Elementary, Wahama Jr./Sr. High, New Haven Elementary and the Central Office for all other schools.

Cullen said the self-pick-up time is the only different time from last week.

Cullen reminds everyone they will be practicing appropriate social distancing at all bus stops as well as maintaining at least six feet away from other people. The schools ask that those waiting at the bus stop to do the same.

No food recipients will be allowed to enter the bus and the food boxes will not be directly handing to a person, but rather sat down to be picked up.

Cullen asks that everyone be at the bus stop before the expected time of delivery.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

