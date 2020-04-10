A welcome sight

These hearty tulips add color to Gunn Park in Point Pleasant as Easter arrives in Mason County this weekend. According to the National Garden Bureau, cultivated for at least 400 years, tulips are members of the lily family and are native to southern Eurpoe, the eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and Asia. In Mason County, tulips are a harbinger of spring and a welcome “normal” sight during these “not so normal” days. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

