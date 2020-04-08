Students recognized for art work

(Editor’s note: This story was done prior to school closures in West Virginia.)

MASON — March was designated as Youth Art Month, and some students at Wahama High School began that month on a high note, prior to school being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peyton Ingels, a sophomore, was a winner in the Congressional Art Awards competition on Feb. 28, while Senior Addisyn Williams was a winner at the Parkersburg Art Center West Virginia Youth Art Month Show the following day.

Ingels placed third at the Congressional Art Awards with her mixed media piece, “Please Give Me Some Serotonin.” The picture was a self-portrait of three moods, with a background of hand cast resin pieces.

Ingels was one of 101 artists juried into the show from over 300 entries. From those juried, there were nine winners, three from each congressional district. Ingels received a rosette and certificate signed by Congresswoman Carol Miller. The awards ceremony took place in the grand hall of the West Virginia Cultural Center.

Also juried into the show were Kylee VanMeter with an acrylic “Portrait of Grandfather,” and Emma Gibbs with a linocut print, “Ricky.”

The Parkersburg show opened Feb. 29, with Williams winning third place with a black and white drawing, “War Games.” The drawing, along with submissions from Ingels, Allison Tennant, and Sydney Burris, was on display in March at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Susan Parrish serves as the students’ art teacher.

Four art students from Wahama High School began March, which was designated Youth Art Month, with their works being chosen to hang in an art center in Parkersburg. Pictured, from left, are Sydney Burris, Allison Tennant, Peyton Ingels, and Addisyn Williams. Ingels was also a winner in the recent Congressional Art Awards competition in Charleston, while Williams was a winner in Parkersburg. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.9-Wahama.jpg Four art students from Wahama High School began March, which was designated Youth Art Month, with their works being chosen to hang in an art center in Parkersburg. Pictured, from left, are Sydney Burris, Allison Tennant, Peyton Ingels, and Addisyn Williams. Ingels was also a winner in the recent Congressional Art Awards competition in Charleston, while Williams was a winner in Parkersburg. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

