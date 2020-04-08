County confirms 6th COVID-19 case… Gallia, Meigs unchanged

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Meigs Counties remained steady in their COVID-19 case count on Wednesday, while Mason County saw one additional confirmed case.

In Mason County, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases increased to six. The fifth confirmed case had been reported on Monday by both the Mason County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department, told Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), five of the county’s six confirmed COVID-19 cases were believed to be community acquired. One of the confirmed cases in Mason County involved a person who had a history of international travel.

Gallia County continues to have four confirmed COVID-19 cases. Gallia’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced March 20 and its first COVID-19 death was announced March 24.

Information found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website coronavirus.ohio.gov states that Gallia’s earliest onset case was recorded on March 12 in a woman between the ages of 30 and 39 years-old. The second onset case was noted in a man between 60 and 69 years of age on March 18. The next onset case was document March 19 in a woman between 60 and 69 years of age who then died March 23. Gallia’s most recent COVID-19 patient was noted with an onset date of March 31 in a man between the age s of 50 to 59.

According to the Gallia Health Department, all cases discovered in Gallia have been documented as caused by community spread.

The Meigs County Health Department announced the county’s first confirmed case on Tuesday, a man in his 50s. The health department stated that the case is community spread, not travel related.

The man, who has not been hospitalized, had a symptom onset of March 28, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Around the region, several neighboring counties are now reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Jackson County (Ohio) confirmed its first case on Tuesday evening, becoming the 83rd of Ohio’s 88 counties with at least one confirmed case. The remaining counties in Ohio without a confirmed case in Ohio are Vinton, Hocking, Noble, Harrison and Putnam.

“We ask citizens to refrain from calling the (Jackson County) Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Any individual who may have had contact with positive or symptomatic individuals will be notified. The JCHD will not be releasing any information that could be used to identify the case to protect their privacy. The specific location of the case’s residence is not relevant because the case and all other household members have already been following the stay at home order,” read a portion of the statement from the Jackson County Health Department.

“What we would like to emphasize to the residents of Jackson County once again is for everyone to follow all parts of the Stay At Home Order including following social distancing guidelines,” added the statement.

The Jackson County Health Department also confirmed a second case on Wednesday afternoon.

In Washington County, Ohio, the health department confirmed on Tuesday an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in that county.

“As of today (Tuesday), there is an outbreak associated with a Washington County skilled nursing care center. Residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19, and so far, there are several positive cases. Further results of testing from the facility are still pending as of the time of this publication,” read the health department statement, while not disclosing the name or location of the facility.

In Ohio, Athens County continues to report three positive cases, including one death, while Lawrence County has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of the Wednesday afternoon update from the Ohio Department of Health, Washington County has 30 confirmed cases.

In West Virginia, on Wednesday, DHHR reported, statewide, 12,859 residents tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths. Counties in West Virginia which neighbor or are near those in OVP’s readership area, had the following number of confirmed cases: Cabell (13), Jackson (19), Kanawha (70), Putnam (10), Wood (14).

According to the CDC, one of four people with COVID-19 may not show symptoms. Roger Coffman, Administrator, Washington County Health Department, said, “It is more important than ever to keep 6 feet away from others, wash your hands, and stay at home in order to limit further spread of COVID-19.” These and other important guidelines can be found by visiting www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Numerous cases reported around the region

Staff Report

Ohio Valley Publishing journalists Beth Sergent, Dean Wright and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

