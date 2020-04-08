Annual ‘Gospel Jubilee’ cancelled

BEND AREA — For the past 29 years, gospel music lovers have joined for the annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, but that will not be the case this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of its duration, Promoter Evelyn Roush has announced the 30th annual event has been cancelled. The sing was scheduled for June 1 through 6 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville.

“It’s with a saddened heart that I feel the jubilee should be cancelled,” Roush said.

She added a date for the June 2021 event will be announced soon, to be held at the same location. Future fundraisers and sing-along gatherings will also be scheduled and announced on the Facebook page “Bend Area Gospel Jubilee.”

“We will trust God for health and support to promote Jubilee 2021,” Roush said. “We desire your prayers for all involved.”

The sing normally features over 50 artists from West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky and Tennessee. It is a free event that is held rain or shine, and many campers spend the week.

Fundraisers to meet expenses of the jubilee are held all year long. They include yard sales, auctions, bake sales and benefit sings.

By Mindy Kearns

