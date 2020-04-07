After the rain…

On Tuesday afternoon, a rainbow wasn’t found in the sky but on the sidewalk near the battle monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Rainbow art pieces made by children have been popping up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of hope, prompting “rainbow hunts” similar to the “bear hunts” sweeping across the area. After all, rainbows follow the rain.

On Tuesday afternoon, a rainbow wasn’t found in the sky but on the sidewalk near the battle monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Rainbow art pieces made by children have been popping up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of hope, prompting “rainbow hunts” similar to the “bear hunts” sweeping across the area. After all, rainbows follow the rain. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.8-Park.jpg On Tuesday afternoon, a rainbow wasn’t found in the sky but on the sidewalk near the battle monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Rainbow art pieces made by children have been popping up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of hope, prompting “rainbow hunts” similar to the “bear hunts” sweeping across the area. After all, rainbows follow the rain. Beth Sergent | OVP https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.8-Park-2.jpg Beth Sergent | OVP