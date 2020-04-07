After the rain…

On Tuesday afternoon, a rainbow wasn’t found in the sky but on the sidewalk near the battle monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Rainbow art pieces made by children have been popping up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of hope, prompting “rainbow hunts” similar to the “bear hunts” sweeping across the area. After all, rainbows follow the rain.
On Tuesday afternoon, a rainbow wasn’t found in the sky but on the sidewalk near the battle monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Rainbow art pieces made by children have been popping up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of hope, prompting “rainbow hunts” similar to the “bear hunts” sweeping across the area. After all, rainbows follow the rain.