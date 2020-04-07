Huntington man faces drug charge

NEW HAVEN — A Huntington man was arrested recently on an alleged drug charge by the New Haven Police Department.

Christopher John Jenkins, 30, was arrested March 25 following a traffic stop on Fifth Street, near the New Haven Post Office, according to Police Chief Dave Hardwick. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony.

Hardwick said he and Officer Ben Turner received a call from an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, advising them a vehicle was traveling erratically through Hartford and toward New Haven. As the vehicle came into the town, Hardwick said it was observed that the vehicle had a broken windshield and loud exhaust. The officers stopped the vehicle due to its condition.

Once stopped, Hardwick said neither the driver, Jenkins, nor passenger reportedly had a driver’s license, and the vehicle was not owned by them. While conducting a search inventory prior to towing the vehicle, Jenkins reportedly told the officers a large bag contained drugs.

Inside the bag, officers allegedly found 25 grams of methamphetamines and a smaller 1.7 gram bag of methamphetamines, both field tested, as well as 9 grams of marijuana. Also found were several reported drug “tools,” including pipes, scales and syringes.

Jenkins was transported to the Western Regional Jail, where he remained Tuesday on $50,000 bond. Assisting at the scene was the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Hardwick reminded residents that all suspects remain innocent until proven guilty.

